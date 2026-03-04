Asset management companies (AMCs) may double down and innovate more on passive products following the revision of mutual fund categorization norms, offering investors a wider choice of investment options.
Sebi's new rules push AMCs to innovate: Is this the golden age for passive funds in India?
SummaryThe market regulator's cap on portfolio overlap may fast-track innovation in passive products. Investors can expect a wider, cheaper array of options, including factor-based funds, as active funds struggle to beat benchmarks.
Asset management companies (AMCs) may double down and innovate more on passive products following the revision of mutual fund categorization norms, offering investors a wider choice of investment options.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More