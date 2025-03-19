Sebi’s options plan that spooked many could be in for a review
SummarySebi's proposal for a gross limit in options by using the delta parameter has brokers and prop traders worried. They believe this will reduce liquidity and increase costs in India's derivatives market. Now, the regulator may be about to review the proposal.
Mumbai: The market regulator may review its contentious proposal to introduce a gross limit for all clients trading in index options after receiving feedback against such a rule from several market participants, a person aware of the development said.