Sebi’s options plan that spooked many could be in for a review

However, Sebi has stressed on the need for a gross limit, stating options risk was not determined by delta alone, but by parameters like volatility and time as well, which net delta doesn't capture. Sebi added it didn't want to introduce the complexity of setting explicit limits for each of these parameters. Market participants were asked to submit comments by 17 March. Sebi received close to 1,000 responses, and most of it contained positive feedback on the shift to calculating OI using delta, the person cited earlier said on the condition of anonymity.