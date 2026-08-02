Mumbai: A recent order by the markets regulator barring Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL), founder and chairman emeritus Subhash Chandra, and chief executive Punit Goenka from accessing the securities market will likely delay the company’s fundraising plans, unless stayed by the appellate authorities, legal experts said.
Sebi order against Zee likely to delay planned ₹3,143-crore fundraise
SummaryThe Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday restrained them from accessing the securities market, and prohibited them from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities for a specific period.
Mumbai: A recent order by the markets regulator barring Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL), founder and chairman emeritus Subhash Chandra, and chief executive Punit Goenka from accessing the securities market will likely delay the company’s fundraising plans, unless stayed by the appellate authorities, legal experts said.
About the Authors
Apoorva is a Mumbai-based journalist at Mint who covers the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), tracking the pulse of India’s capital markets, regulatory developments and the people who operate within them. She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, where she developed a strong foundation in markets, companies, and economic policy. She began her journalism journey with an internship at Bloomberg, where she worked across beats such as real estate, infrastructure, capital markets, and deals, which helped her understanding of business and finance.<br><br>She is guided by the belief that everything in this world can be explained in simple and fewer words, and that idea shapes how she approaches her writing. She aims to cut through complexity and present nuanced regulatory and financial developments in a way that is both accessible and meaningful to readers.<br><br>When she is not tracking market chatter, Apoorva can usually be found deep into a fiction novel or out on a long run. She is also a trained classical dancer in Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam, and Kathakali.
Shayan leads the coverage for banking and finance in Mint. Based in Mumbai, he has spent 15 years as a journalist, joining the Mint team in 2018. Over the years, he has tracked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), commercial banks, and the complex world of shadow banking.<br><br>His expertise goes beyond just reporting news, and he specializes in explaining the "why" behind India’s financial shifts. Shayan has covered major milestones in the industry, including the rollout of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), mergers in the banking and non-banking space, and the many challenges facing the country's credit markets. He has tracked cases of wrongdoings at India’s private sector banks and murky boardroom battles, trying to get behind the scenes.<br><br>Shayan is driven by a commitment to accuracy and clear, honest reporting. He believes in making finance easy to understand, ensuring his readers and investors stay informed about the forces shaping their money. When not at work, he tries to hone his amateurish photography skills, read fiction, and listen to music. You can follow his work and updates on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.
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