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Sebi order against Zee likely to delay planned ₹3,143-crore fundraise

Apoorva AjithShayan Ghosh
3 min read2 Aug 2026, 10:39 PM IST
On Friday, the company’s shareholders approved a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,143.5-crore fundraising plan that would lead to the promoter raising its stake to 23.79%, from around 4% currently.
On Friday, the company’s shareholders approved a ₹3,143.5-crore fundraising plan that would lead to the promoter raising its stake to 23.79%, from around 4% currently.(Reuters)
Summary

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday restrained them from accessing the securities market, and prohibited them from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities for a specific period.

Gift this article

Mumbai: A recent order by the markets regulator barring Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL), founder and chairman emeritus Subhash Chandra, and chief executive Punit Goenka from accessing the securities market will likely delay the company’s fundraising plans, unless stayed by the appellate authorities, legal experts said.

Mumbai: A recent order by the markets regulator barring Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL), founder and chairman emeritus Subhash Chandra, and chief executive Punit Goenka from accessing the securities market will likely delay the company’s fundraising plans, unless stayed by the appellate authorities, legal experts said.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday restrained them from accessing the securities market, and prohibited them from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities for a specific period.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday restrained them from accessing the securities market, and prohibited them from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities for a specific period.

While ZEEL has been barred for two months, Chandra and Goenka have been barred for 12 months in a case involving unauthorised pledge of the company’s land in Hyderabad for loans by Essel Group entities. The order said that ZEEL was required to disclose the “fraudulent and unauthorised pledging” of the Hyderabad land to the stock exchange and on its website. “ZEEL failed to make the said disclosure.”

Also Read | Zee to be in focus on Monday after Sebi bars Subhash Chandra, Punit Goenka

On Friday, the company’s shareholders approved a 3,143.5-crore fundraising plan that would lead to the promoter raising its stake to 23.79%, from around 4% currently.

“Considering the directions issued by Sebi, if the same are not stayed by the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT), the company's proposed fundraise through convertible warrants is likely to be delayed by approximately two months, as the company has been debarred from accessing the securities market for that period,” said Akshaya Bhansali, managing partner at Mindspright Legal.

Bhansali said that the immediate remedy available to all three is to challenge the order before the SAT, seeking to quash it along with a prayer for interim relief staying the operation of the directions pending final adjudication of the appeal.

A spokesperson for ZEEL said that with regards to the allegations levied against the company and its promoters, the required measures in accordance with the law will be taken, to protect the interest of all stakeholders. The spokesperson said that the company “firmly believes that the order from Sebi has no direct bearing on the fund-raising exercise.”

Also Read | Why Sebi is overhauling online dispute resolution

Legal experts said that the impact of this order goes far beyond delaying the near-term fundraise.

“While fundraising may resume thereafter, future equity or securities issuances will face heightened due diligence, disclosure and regulatory scrutiny under the Sebi ICDR (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) and LODR (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations and the Companies Act, 2013,” said Rohit Jain, managing partner, Singhania & Co.

Jain said that incoming investors may demand enhanced governance protections, warranties, indemnities or valuation discounts. The findings, said Jain, could therefore increase execution risk and cost of capital, constrain the available investor pool and materially affect confidence in management, financial reporting and use of corporate assets.

Others said that Sebi’s order underscores the non-negotiable principle that the assets of a listed company constitute corporate property held for the benefit of the company and all its shareholders, not its promoters.

“While the enforcement outcome reinforces fiduciary accountability and the primacy of corporate governance, regulatory legitimacy equally depends upon consistency, procedural fairness and timely intervention. Enforcement delayed by several years, however legally sustainable, inevitably raises questions on regulatory efficacy and market certainty,” said Kunal Sharma, managing partner, TARAksh Lawyers and Consultants.

Also Read | Zee drags Blinkit to Delhi HC over alleged Instagram copyright infringement

A mature securities market, said Sharma, demands that regulatory action be principled, predictable and uniformly applied, so that both governance standards and investor confidence are strengthened in equal measure.

In a note on Sunday, proxy advisory firm InGovern said that in the extraordinary general meeting on 31 July, shareholders of ZEEL approved the issue of 3,143.5 crore worth of fully convertible warrants to promoter group entity Sunbright Mauritius Investments Ltd on a preferential basis.

“It turned out to be a pyrrhic victory for the promoters who sought to increase their shareholding without setting right the governance lapses of the company,” it said.

The note said that as per the current state of affairs, the company cannot proceed with the warrant issue, even though the shareholders have approved it, and the promoters cannot participate during their restraint period.

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Meet the Author

Apoorva Ajith

Apoorva is a Mumbai-based journalist at Mint who covers the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Read more

SEBI), tracking the pulse of India’s capital markets, regulatory developments and the people who operate within them. She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, where she developed a strong foundation in markets, companies, and economic policy. She began her journalism journey with an internship at Bloomberg, where she worked across beats such as real estate, infrastructure, capital markets, and deals, which helped her understanding of business and finance.<br><br>She is guided by the belief that everything in this world can be explained in simple and fewer words, and that idea shapes how she approaches her writing. She aims to cut through complexity and present nuanced regulatory and financial developments in a way that is both accessible and meaningful to readers.<br><br>When she is not tracking market chatter, Apoorva can usually be found deep into a fiction novel or out on a long run. She is also a trained classical dancer in Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam, and Kathakali.

Read Less
Shayan Ghosh

Shayan leads the coverage for banking and finance in Mint. Based in Mumbai, he has spent 15 years asRead more

a journalist, joining the Mint team in 2018. Over the years, he has tracked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), commercial banks, and the complex world of shadow banking.<br><br>His expertise goes beyond just reporting news, and he specializes in explaining the "why" behind India’s financial shifts. Shayan has covered major milestones in the industry, including the rollout of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), mergers in the banking and non-banking space, and the many challenges facing the country's credit markets. He has tracked cases of wrongdoings at India’s private sector banks and murky boardroom battles, trying to get behind the scenes.<br><br>Shayan is driven by a commitment to accuracy and clear, honest reporting. He believes in making finance easy to understand, ensuring his readers and investors stay informed about the forces shaping their money. When not at work, he tries to hone his amateurish photography skills, read fiction, and listen to music. You can follow his work and updates on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsSebi order against Zee likely to delay planned ₹3,143-crore fundraise

Sebi order against Zee likely to delay planned ₹3,143-crore fundraise

Apoorva AjithShayan Ghosh
3 min read2 Aug 2026, 10:39 PM IST
On Friday, the company’s shareholders approved a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,143.5-crore fundraising plan that would lead to the promoter raising its stake to 23.79%, from around 4% currently.
On Friday, the company’s shareholders approved a ₹3,143.5-crore fundraising plan that would lead to the promoter raising its stake to 23.79%, from around 4% currently.(Reuters)
Summary

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday restrained them from accessing the securities market, and prohibited them from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities for a specific period.

Gift this article

Mumbai: A recent order by the markets regulator barring Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL), founder and chairman emeritus Subhash Chandra, and chief executive Punit Goenka from accessing the securities market will likely delay the company’s fundraising plans, unless stayed by the appellate authorities, legal experts said.

Mumbai: A recent order by the markets regulator barring Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL), founder and chairman emeritus Subhash Chandra, and chief executive Punit Goenka from accessing the securities market will likely delay the company’s fundraising plans, unless stayed by the appellate authorities, legal experts said.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday restrained them from accessing the securities market, and prohibited them from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities for a specific period.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday restrained them from accessing the securities market, and prohibited them from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities for a specific period.

While ZEEL has been barred for two months, Chandra and Goenka have been barred for 12 months in a case involving unauthorised pledge of the company’s land in Hyderabad for loans by Essel Group entities. The order said that ZEEL was required to disclose the “fraudulent and unauthorised pledging” of the Hyderabad land to the stock exchange and on its website. “ZEEL failed to make the said disclosure.”

Also Read | Zee to be in focus on Monday after Sebi bars Subhash Chandra, Punit Goenka

On Friday, the company’s shareholders approved a 3,143.5-crore fundraising plan that would lead to the promoter raising its stake to 23.79%, from around 4% currently.

“Considering the directions issued by Sebi, if the same are not stayed by the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT), the company's proposed fundraise through convertible warrants is likely to be delayed by approximately two months, as the company has been debarred from accessing the securities market for that period,” said Akshaya Bhansali, managing partner at Mindspright Legal.

Bhansali said that the immediate remedy available to all three is to challenge the order before the SAT, seeking to quash it along with a prayer for interim relief staying the operation of the directions pending final adjudication of the appeal.

A spokesperson for ZEEL said that with regards to the allegations levied against the company and its promoters, the required measures in accordance with the law will be taken, to protect the interest of all stakeholders. The spokesperson said that the company “firmly believes that the order from Sebi has no direct bearing on the fund-raising exercise.”

Also Read | Why Sebi is overhauling online dispute resolution

Legal experts said that the impact of this order goes far beyond delaying the near-term fundraise.

“While fundraising may resume thereafter, future equity or securities issuances will face heightened due diligence, disclosure and regulatory scrutiny under the Sebi ICDR (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) and LODR (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations and the Companies Act, 2013,” said Rohit Jain, managing partner, Singhania & Co.

Jain said that incoming investors may demand enhanced governance protections, warranties, indemnities or valuation discounts. The findings, said Jain, could therefore increase execution risk and cost of capital, constrain the available investor pool and materially affect confidence in management, financial reporting and use of corporate assets.

Others said that Sebi’s order underscores the non-negotiable principle that the assets of a listed company constitute corporate property held for the benefit of the company and all its shareholders, not its promoters.

“While the enforcement outcome reinforces fiduciary accountability and the primacy of corporate governance, regulatory legitimacy equally depends upon consistency, procedural fairness and timely intervention. Enforcement delayed by several years, however legally sustainable, inevitably raises questions on regulatory efficacy and market certainty,” said Kunal Sharma, managing partner, TARAksh Lawyers and Consultants.

Also Read | Zee drags Blinkit to Delhi HC over alleged Instagram copyright infringement

A mature securities market, said Sharma, demands that regulatory action be principled, predictable and uniformly applied, so that both governance standards and investor confidence are strengthened in equal measure.

In a note on Sunday, proxy advisory firm InGovern said that in the extraordinary general meeting on 31 July, shareholders of ZEEL approved the issue of 3,143.5 crore worth of fully convertible warrants to promoter group entity Sunbright Mauritius Investments Ltd on a preferential basis.

“It turned out to be a pyrrhic victory for the promoters who sought to increase their shareholding without setting right the governance lapses of the company,” it said.

The note said that as per the current state of affairs, the company cannot proceed with the warrant issue, even though the shareholders have approved it, and the promoters cannot participate during their restraint period.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Apoorva Ajith

Apoorva is a Mumbai-based journalist at Mint who covers the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Read more

SEBI), tracking the pulse of India’s capital markets, regulatory developments and the people who operate within them. She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, where she developed a strong foundation in markets, companies, and economic policy. She began her journalism journey with an internship at Bloomberg, where she worked across beats such as real estate, infrastructure, capital markets, and deals, which helped her understanding of business and finance.<br><br>She is guided by the belief that everything in this world can be explained in simple and fewer words, and that idea shapes how she approaches her writing. She aims to cut through complexity and present nuanced regulatory and financial developments in a way that is both accessible and meaningful to readers.<br><br>When she is not tracking market chatter, Apoorva can usually be found deep into a fiction novel or out on a long run. She is also a trained classical dancer in Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam, and Kathakali.

Read Less
Shayan Ghosh

Shayan leads the coverage for banking and finance in Mint. Based in Mumbai, he has spent 15 years asRead more

a journalist, joining the Mint team in 2018. Over the years, he has tracked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), commercial banks, and the complex world of shadow banking.<br><br>His expertise goes beyond just reporting news, and he specializes in explaining the "why" behind India’s financial shifts. Shayan has covered major milestones in the industry, including the rollout of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), mergers in the banking and non-banking space, and the many challenges facing the country's credit markets. He has tracked cases of wrongdoings at India’s private sector banks and murky boardroom battles, trying to get behind the scenes.<br><br>Shayan is driven by a commitment to accuracy and clear, honest reporting. He believes in making finance easy to understand, ensuring his readers and investors stay informed about the forces shaping their money. When not at work, he tries to hone his amateurish photography skills, read fiction, and listen to music. You can follow his work and updates on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsSebi order against Zee likely to delay planned ₹3,143-crore fundraise
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