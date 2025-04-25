Markets
How Sebi uncovered front-running in Madhav Stock Vision case
Neha Joshi 5 min read 25 Apr 2025, 05:30 AM IST
SummarySebi has charged the brokerage for front-running trades of a major client using eavesdropping and digital forensics. The case, involving multiple brokers at a shared office, showcases the shift toward tech-driven surveillance in securities enforcement.
In a 127-page interim order that could set a new benchmark for market surveillance, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has charged Mumbai-based broker Madhav Stock Vision Pvt. Ltd (MSVPL) and five individuals for front-running the trades of a large institutional investor, referred to as the “Big Client."
