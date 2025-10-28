Sebi proposes major overhaul of mutual fund rules to cut investor costs
Regulator plans to revamp TER structure, tighten brokerage limits, and expand AMC business scope while pushing for greater fee transparency.
The stock market regulator on Tuesday proposed sweeping changes to how mutual funds charge investors, as well as easing business restrictions on them. In a consultation paper, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) outlined overhauling the total expense ratio (TER) structure, and increasing transparency in charges levied on investors.