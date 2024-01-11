Sebi panel bats for easier listing norms
In a 3-page consultation paper floated, the expert committee proposed to allow certain public investors to contribute towards minimum public shareholding without being classified as a promoter
An expert committee formed by markets regulator the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to improve ease of doing business for listed companies has recommended interim measures on Thursday. In a 3-page consultation paper floated, the expert committee proposed to allow certain public investors to contribute towards minimum public shareholding (MPS) without being classified as a promoter.
