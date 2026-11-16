Sebi panel to review IPO, FPO and QIP rules, rationalise disclosure norms

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has set up a panel to review regulations governing public fundraising, including initial public offerings (IPOs), further public offers (FPOs), preferential issues and qualified institutional placements (QIPs), as the market regulator looks to simplify requirements and improve access to capital markets.
The regulator has constituted a sub-group of its Primary Market Advisory Committee (PMAC) to review Chapters II, IIA, IV, V and VI of the Sebi (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, it said in a statement on Monday. The panel's mandate includes examining issuer eligibility criteria, lock-in requirements, application and allotment procedures, disclosure norms, pricing frameworks and due diligence requirements.
Mint was the first to report on 19 October that Sebi was looking to form the working group. The regulator sent an email to PMAC members on 12 October, inviting nominations until the evening of 13 October. According to the email, the decision to constitute the sub-group was taken at a PMAC meeting held on 12 August at NSE Exchange Plaza.
The review aims to identify ways to facilitate access to capital markets for eligible issuers while rationalising regulatory requirements, eliminating duplicative disclosures and procedures, and improving clarity and consistency, the regulator said.
Introduced in 2018 to replace the earlier 2009 framework, the ICDR regulations prescribe the conditions and procedures companies must follow to raise capital through public issues and other routes. Chapter II covers mainboard IPOs, including issuer eligibility, pricing, promoters' contribution and lock-in requirements. Chapter IV governs FPOs, through which listed companies can raise additional capital from the public.
The proposed review comes amid Sebi's broader examination of regulations governing public fundraising. On 14 October, the regulator reviewed provisions relating to IPOs by small and medium enterprises (SMEs), proposing changes to the listing framework.
In a consultation paper, Sebi proposed that companies with a post-issue market capitalization of up to ₹1,000 crore should list exclusively on the SME platform. Those valued between ₹1,000 crore and ₹4,000 crore could be allowed to choose between the SME and mainboard segments, subject to stricter financial reporting requirements, including the adoption of Indian Accounting Standards, where applicable.
The regulator has also proposed raising the minimum average operating profit requirement for SME IPOs to ₹3 crore annually over the preceding three financial years, calculated on restated consolidated financial statements. The existing requirement is ₹1 crore in at least two of the previous three years.
Apoorva is a Mumbai-based journalist at Mint who covers the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), tracking the pulse of India’s capital markets, regulatory developments and the people who operate within them. She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, where she developed a strong foundation in markets, companies, and economic policy. She began her journalism journey with an internship at Bloomberg, where she worked across beats such as real estate, infrastructure, capital markets, and deals, which helped her understanding of business and finance.<br><br>She is guided by the belief that everything in this world can be explained in simple and fewer words, and that idea shapes how she approaches her writing. She aims to cut through complexity and present nuanced regulatory and financial developments in a way that is both accessible and meaningful to readers.<br><br>When she is not tracking market chatter, Apoorva can usually be found deep into a fiction novel or out on a long run. She is also a trained classical dancer in Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam, and Kathakali.
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