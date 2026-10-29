Stockbrokers to seek Sebi clarity on peak margin after EPI relief

Some Indian stockbrokers are planning to approach the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for clarity on how peak margin requirements will be calculated for subsequent cash-market trades post early pay-in (EPI), following the regulator's recent decision to waive additional margins on such transactions, according to three people aware of the development.
“Stockbrokers are planning to approach Sebi so that the regulator can specify how peak margin would be calculated under the new rules. However, not all brokers would be part of this,” said the first of the three people cited earlier, all speaking on condition of anonymity.