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Stockbrokers to seek Sebi clarity on peak margin after EPI relief

Apoorva Ajith
4 min read29 Oct 2026, 02:04 PM IST
Brokers want Sebi to clarify how the EPI exemption and its reversal should be reflected in peak margin snapshots to ensure consistent reporting and compliance.
Brokers want Sebi to clarify how the EPI exemption and its reversal should be reflected in peak margin snapshots to ensure consistent reporting and compliance.
Summary

On 22 October, Sebi eased margin requirements for trades made using proceeds from shares sold through the EPI mechanism. EPI allows investors to transfer shares to the clearing corporation before the usual settlement deadline. 

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Some Indian stockbrokers are planning to approach the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for clarity on how peak margin requirements will be calculated for subsequent cash-market trades post early pay-in (EPI), following the regulator's recent decision to waive additional margins on such transactions, according to three people aware of the development.

Some Indian stockbrokers are planning to approach the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for clarity on how peak margin requirements will be calculated for subsequent cash-market trades post early pay-in (EPI), following the regulator's recent decision to waive additional margins on such transactions, according to three people aware of the development.

“Stockbrokers are planning to approach Sebi so that the regulator can specify how peak margin would be calculated under the new rules. However, not all brokers would be part of this,” said the first of the three people cited earlier, all speaking on condition of anonymity.

“Stockbrokers are planning to approach Sebi so that the regulator can specify how peak margin would be calculated under the new rules. However, not all brokers would be part of this,” said the first of the three people cited earlier, all speaking on condition of anonymity.

EPI Mechanism

In a circular dated 22 October, Sebi eased margin requirements for trades made using proceeds from shares sold through the EPI mechanism. EPI allows investors to transfer shares to the clearing corporation before the usual settlement deadline. Once the transfer request is accepted, the value of the shares can be considered towards meeting specified margin requirements.

Peak margin is the highest margin requirement recorded across multiple snapshots of a client’s positions taken during the trading day. It is used to ensure that brokers collect sufficient margins from clients to cover the risk of their open positions. Stock exchanges and clearing corporations oversee the framework, while brokers are responsible for collecting the required margin from clients.

Under the revised rules, clearing corporations will not collect additional margins from trading or clearing members on a client’s subsequent buy or sell positions, up to the value of the accepted EPI. The eligible amount will be the lower of the EPI value and the value of the shares sold.

However, if an investor closes the original sale position, the EPI benefit will be withdrawn. Any resulting margin shortfall can then be blocked from the broker’s own collateral. The new rules will take effect on 22 February 2027, four months after the circular was issued.

Also Read | Sebi to form working group to review mainboard IPO, further public offer norms

The proposed changes have raised questions about whether the margin relief will also be factored into peak margin calculations, which are based on snapshots of clients’ positions taken at random intervals during market hours.

“When a share sale is done through EPI, the EPI is reversed. Then, if the trader makes another trade, according to Sebi’s new circular, the broker does not have to provide additional margin. However, the same has to be recorded in the peak margin calculation too,” said the second person.

Consider a scenario in which an investor sells shares worth 1 lakh through EPI and the clearing corporation accepts the transfer. The investor then uses the proceeds to take another position worth 1 lakh. Under the new rules, the accepted EPI can provide margin relief for the subsequent position, within the prescribed limits.

The concern among some brokers is that a peak margin snapshot could capture the subsequent position without adequately accounting for the margin waiver under the new framework. This could result in a reported margin requirement that does not reflect the relief available under the circular, potentially creating a compliance discrepancy.

The brokers seeking clarity want Sebi to specify how the EPI-related exemption and its reversal should be reflected in these snapshots, so that margin reporting and compliance requirements remain consistent with the revised rules.

Queries emailed to Sebi did not elicit a response.

Also Read | Sebi weighs blended pricing framework to curb expiry-day volatility

The relaxation could particularly benefit smaller stockbrokers that may have limited funds to support clients seeking to buy shares on the same day using proceeds from share sales.

“It could be particularly beneficial for small and medium-sized brokers, as it would ease liquidity constraints, reduce the need for additional capital and help them compete on a more level playing field with larger brokers,” said Raj Shah, executive director at EPP Securities.

“Providing additional margins for subsequent trades can lock up significant funds, increase funding costs and constrain their ability to support further client trading activity,” he added.

Under the existing framework, brokers with greater financial resources are better placed to offer such same-day trading facilities. Smaller brokers may find it difficult to meet the margin requirements on fresh purchases, even when the investor has completed the EPI process for the shares sold.

Investors, too, could use their sale proceeds more efficiently instead of waiting for the next settlement day to access the funds. The relaxation is expected to improve the utilisation of available capital while reducing the funding burden on brokers, subject to the prescribed eligibility conditions and margin requirements.

Also Read | Mint Explainer: How will Sebi’s relaxed margin rules help brokers?
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Meet the Author

Apoorva Ajith

Apoorva is a Mumbai-based journalist at Mint who covers the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Read more

SEBI), tracking the pulse of India’s capital markets, regulatory developments and the people who operate within them. She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, where she developed a strong foundation in markets, companies, and economic policy. She began her journalism journey with an internship at Bloomberg, where she worked across beats such as real estate, infrastructure, capital markets, and deals, which helped her understanding of business and finance.<br><br>She is guided by the belief that everything in this world can be explained in simple and fewer words, and that idea shapes how she approaches her writing. She aims to cut through complexity and present nuanced regulatory and financial developments in a way that is both accessible and meaningful to readers.<br><br>When she is not tracking market chatter, Apoorva can usually be found deep into a fiction novel or out on a long run. She is also a trained classical dancer in Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam, and Kathakali.

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Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events, JIO IPO Listing Today LIVE and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStockbrokers to seek Sebi clarity on peak margin after EPI relief

Stockbrokers to seek Sebi clarity on peak margin after EPI relief

Apoorva Ajith
4 min read29 Oct 2026, 02:04 PM IST
Brokers want Sebi to clarify how the EPI exemption and its reversal should be reflected in peak margin snapshots to ensure consistent reporting and compliance.
Brokers want Sebi to clarify how the EPI exemption and its reversal should be reflected in peak margin snapshots to ensure consistent reporting and compliance.
Summary

On 22 October, Sebi eased margin requirements for trades made using proceeds from shares sold through the EPI mechanism. EPI allows investors to transfer shares to the clearing corporation before the usual settlement deadline. 

Gift this article

Some Indian stockbrokers are planning to approach the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for clarity on how peak margin requirements will be calculated for subsequent cash-market trades post early pay-in (EPI), following the regulator's recent decision to waive additional margins on such transactions, according to three people aware of the development.

Some Indian stockbrokers are planning to approach the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for clarity on how peak margin requirements will be calculated for subsequent cash-market trades post early pay-in (EPI), following the regulator's recent decision to waive additional margins on such transactions, according to three people aware of the development.

“Stockbrokers are planning to approach Sebi so that the regulator can specify how peak margin would be calculated under the new rules. However, not all brokers would be part of this,” said the first of the three people cited earlier, all speaking on condition of anonymity.

“Stockbrokers are planning to approach Sebi so that the regulator can specify how peak margin would be calculated under the new rules. However, not all brokers would be part of this,” said the first of the three people cited earlier, all speaking on condition of anonymity.

EPI Mechanism

In a circular dated 22 October, Sebi eased margin requirements for trades made using proceeds from shares sold through the EPI mechanism. EPI allows investors to transfer shares to the clearing corporation before the usual settlement deadline. Once the transfer request is accepted, the value of the shares can be considered towards meeting specified margin requirements.

Peak margin is the highest margin requirement recorded across multiple snapshots of a client’s positions taken during the trading day. It is used to ensure that brokers collect sufficient margins from clients to cover the risk of their open positions. Stock exchanges and clearing corporations oversee the framework, while brokers are responsible for collecting the required margin from clients.

Under the revised rules, clearing corporations will not collect additional margins from trading or clearing members on a client’s subsequent buy or sell positions, up to the value of the accepted EPI. The eligible amount will be the lower of the EPI value and the value of the shares sold.

However, if an investor closes the original sale position, the EPI benefit will be withdrawn. Any resulting margin shortfall can then be blocked from the broker’s own collateral. The new rules will take effect on 22 February 2027, four months after the circular was issued.

Also Read | Sebi to form working group to review mainboard IPO, further public offer norms

The proposed changes have raised questions about whether the margin relief will also be factored into peak margin calculations, which are based on snapshots of clients’ positions taken at random intervals during market hours.

“When a share sale is done through EPI, the EPI is reversed. Then, if the trader makes another trade, according to Sebi’s new circular, the broker does not have to provide additional margin. However, the same has to be recorded in the peak margin calculation too,” said the second person.

Consider a scenario in which an investor sells shares worth 1 lakh through EPI and the clearing corporation accepts the transfer. The investor then uses the proceeds to take another position worth 1 lakh. Under the new rules, the accepted EPI can provide margin relief for the subsequent position, within the prescribed limits.

The concern among some brokers is that a peak margin snapshot could capture the subsequent position without adequately accounting for the margin waiver under the new framework. This could result in a reported margin requirement that does not reflect the relief available under the circular, potentially creating a compliance discrepancy.

The brokers seeking clarity want Sebi to specify how the EPI-related exemption and its reversal should be reflected in these snapshots, so that margin reporting and compliance requirements remain consistent with the revised rules.

Queries emailed to Sebi did not elicit a response.

Also Read | Sebi weighs blended pricing framework to curb expiry-day volatility

The relaxation could particularly benefit smaller stockbrokers that may have limited funds to support clients seeking to buy shares on the same day using proceeds from share sales.

“It could be particularly beneficial for small and medium-sized brokers, as it would ease liquidity constraints, reduce the need for additional capital and help them compete on a more level playing field with larger brokers,” said Raj Shah, executive director at EPP Securities.

“Providing additional margins for subsequent trades can lock up significant funds, increase funding costs and constrain their ability to support further client trading activity,” he added.

Under the existing framework, brokers with greater financial resources are better placed to offer such same-day trading facilities. Smaller brokers may find it difficult to meet the margin requirements on fresh purchases, even when the investor has completed the EPI process for the shares sold.

Investors, too, could use their sale proceeds more efficiently instead of waiting for the next settlement day to access the funds. The relaxation is expected to improve the utilisation of available capital while reducing the funding burden on brokers, subject to the prescribed eligibility conditions and margin requirements.

Also Read | Mint Explainer: How will Sebi’s relaxed margin rules help brokers?
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Apoorva Ajith

Apoorva is a Mumbai-based journalist at Mint who covers the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Read more

SEBI), tracking the pulse of India’s capital markets, regulatory developments and the people who operate within them. She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, where she developed a strong foundation in markets, companies, and economic policy. She began her journalism journey with an internship at Bloomberg, where she worked across beats such as real estate, infrastructure, capital markets, and deals, which helped her understanding of business and finance.<br><br>She is guided by the belief that everything in this world can be explained in simple and fewer words, and that idea shapes how she approaches her writing. She aims to cut through complexity and present nuanced regulatory and financial developments in a way that is both accessible and meaningful to readers.<br><br>When she is not tracking market chatter, Apoorva can usually be found deep into a fiction novel or out on a long run. She is also a trained classical dancer in Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam, and Kathakali.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events, JIO IPO Listing Today LIVE and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStockbrokers to seek Sebi clarity on peak margin after EPI relief
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