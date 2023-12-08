Sebi plans new asset class for high-risk investors
The category, somewhere between PMS and MFs, will have a higher minimum investment and it will also have relaxed norms to generate high returns.
The capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is looking at to introduce a new asset class, something between portfolio management services (PMS) and mutual funds, to cater to investors with a high-risk appetite.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started