Sebi plans raising MF exposure limit in REITs, InvITs; experts flag tax concerns
SummarySebi's proposal to enhance mutual fund investment in REITs and InvITs is seen as beneficial for market growth. But experts raised concerns over liquidity and tax implications. They advocate for improved disclosures and potential reclassification to protect investors while adopting global practices.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed enhancing investment limits for mutual funds (MFs) in real estate investment trusts (REITs) and infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs)—in a move that will potentially boost the real estate and infrastructure sectors and diversify investment avenues.