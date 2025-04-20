Sebi plans raising MF exposure limit in REITs, InvITs; experts flag tax concerns

Anand K. Rathi, co-founder of MIRA Money, believes that increasing the allocation of equity mutual funds could offer fund managers a wider array of investment options, as these instruments provide regular income through dividends and returns that can act as a hedge against inflation. “If REITs and InvITs are classified as equity instruments, they will become more accessible and attractive for indices. This change could stimulate demand and increase market activity around them, similar to how REITs are treated in countries like the US," he stated.