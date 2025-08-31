Mint Explainer | How Sebi’s proposed pre-IPO platform could unlock Esop cashout, tame grey market risks
The market regulator’s pilot aims to replace India’s grey-market trades with a transparent, supervised route for private-share transactions before IPOs.
A proposed pre-IPO trading platform, floated by the market regulator, could finally unlock liquidity for employees holding stock options (Esops) and early-stage investors. For years, stakeholders in high-growth companies have been stuck until an initial public offering (IPO) or an acquisition event.
