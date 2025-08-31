For example, some investors acquired shares of Mobikwik in the grey market for as much as ₹850, only to face steep losses when the company's IPO was priced at ₹279. Similarly, Swiggy investors paid up to ₹500 per share in the unlisted market, which was a sharp markdown from its IPO price of ₹390. These cases underscore the volatile nature and speculative valuations of grey market trades.