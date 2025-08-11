Mint Explainer | Sebi’s proposals for easing capital flows for foreign portfolio investors
Neha Joshi 3 min read 11 Aug 2025, 08:37 PM IST
Summary
The regulator also proposed accredited investor-only scheme within the alternative investment fund (AIF) framework.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
India’s capital market regulator floated two proposals over the weekend for easing business and capital flows for foreign portfolio investors (FPI).
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story