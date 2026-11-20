The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed eliminating a key disclosure requirement for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), saying the rules may be discouraging overseas funds from investing in India.
In a consultation paper issued on Friday, the markets regulator said that the granular disclosure norms are unique to India and have acted as an entry barrier. Under the Additional Disclosure Framework (ADF), FPIs holding over 50% of their Indian equity assets in a single corporate group, or over ₹50,000 crore in Indian equities, must disclose all underlying investors, regardless of threshold.
“Such disclosure requirements have to be weighed against the prevailing requirements in our own jurisdiction as well as other jurisdictions competing for the same pool of global monies. Disclosure requirements that are not in line with globally accepted practices could potentially place India at a competitive disadvantage vis-à-vis peer jurisdictions,” the market regulator said in its draft paper.
The move comes amid sustained foreign outflows that have pressured the rupee. Between October 2024 and October 2026, FPIs pulled out more than ₹5.61 trillion from Indian equities.
Currently, to prevent money laundering, India has mandated that foreign funds disclose their Beneficial Owners (BOs), who are anyone who owns 10% or 15% or more of the fund. The ADF framework sits over these norms as an additional level of safety.
Market participants had flagged that the rules forced global funds to set up separate India-dedicated vehicles, driving up operational costs.
Complex structures like hedge funds and fund-of-funds struggled to trace ownership across multiple layers amid frequent investor subscriptions and redemptions. Foreign investors were also often reluctant to share personal details beyond what their home jurisdictions required.
The market regulator also said that the BO norms require review. However, this comes under the jurisdiction of the Union government.
“Going by global standards, India follows a more stringent regime for identification of BOs. There may be a need to review the PMLR, 2005 (Prevention of Money-laundering Rules, 2005) to ensure consistency with other jurisdictions. However, this is under the jurisdiction of ministry of finance,” the regulator said.
Sebi has proposed removing the ADF framework in its entirety, including disclosure requirements applicable to subscribers of offshore derivative instruments (ODIs) and segregated portfolios maintained by FPIs. The regulator has invited public comments on the proposal until 11 December.
Apoorva is a Mumbai-based journalist at Mint who covers the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), tracking the pulse of India’s capital markets, regulatory developments and the people who operate within them. She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, where she developed a strong foundation in markets, companies, and economic policy. She began her journalism journey with an internship at Bloomberg, where she worked across beats such as real estate, infrastructure, capital markets, and deals, which helped her understanding of business and finance.<br><br>She is guided by the belief that everything in this world can be explained in simple and fewer words, and that idea shapes how she approaches her writing. She aims to cut through complexity and present nuanced regulatory and financial developments in a way that is both accessible and meaningful to readers.<br><br>When she is not tracking market chatter, Apoorva can usually be found deep into a fiction novel or out on a long run. She is also a trained classical dancer in Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam, and Kathakali.
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