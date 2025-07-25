Sebi proposes to ease disclosure norms for debenture issuers

Mukhija pointed to the significance of harmonizing disclosure and materiality event rules across asset classes. “The disclosure requirements, materiality event—they have come at par with the equity kind of listed companies," he said. “For equity, you have to give disclosures in XBRL, you have this timeline, this format, this way. It has become the same for debt. That’s a very good point of uniformity. The more clarity and simplicity there is, the more investor confidence there is."