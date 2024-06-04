Sebi proposes auction method for better price discovery for investment firms
Summary
- Sebi has proposed a new auction method aimed at improving price discovery for exchange-listed investment companies and holding companies.
- This method uses a special call auction without price bands to address the issue of these shares often trading below book value due to inefficient price discovery.
Investment companies and investment holding companies (ICs/IHCs) serve as crucial structures for establishing ownership and control within larger conglomerates. They typically hold investments in a mix of listed and unlisted entities but do not engage in any operating business themselves. This unique position makes the valuation of ICs/IHCs particularly complex and challenging.