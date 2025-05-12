Sebi’s PSU delisting proposal sparks calls for parity with private companies
Neha Joshi 4 min read 12 May 2025, 02:35 PM IST
SummaryExperts say a carve-out for PSUs with 90% promoter holding must be extended to all listed companies to maintain a level playing field
A new proposal by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to create a special delisting route for public sector undertakings (PSUs) with 90% or more government ownership has stirred a broader debate on regulatory parity between state-owned and private companies.
