Sebi seeks to streamline QIP disclosures but experts flag legal hurdles
Neha Joshi 5 min read 07 May 2025, 02:04 PM IST
SummaryConcerns include the materiality thresholds for legal disclosures and the increased due diligence burden. Experts emphasize the need for alignment between regulations to avoid ambiguity.
Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi) recent proposal to revamp regulations governing qualified institutions placement (QIP)—a key route for listed companies to raise capital—could accelerate the process but may also introduce new complexities, experts said.
