Aiming for fairness, Sebi tweaks penalty norms for stock brokers
Sebi has revised the penalty framework for brokers to ensure fairness and uniformity. The new rules replace 'penalty' with 'financial disincentive' for minor errors and introduce a lead exchange system to avoid duplication, aiming to improve the ease of doing business.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), in consultation with the country’s stock exchanges, has rolled out a rationalized penalty framework for stock brokers. The move, announced on Friday, aims to standardize penalties, reduce duplication, and shift from a punitive to a more corrective stance. The new regime also promises to bring uniformity and fairness to the compliance landscape.