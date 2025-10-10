Aiming for fairness, Sebi tweaks penalty norms for stock brokers

Uniformity across exchanges

The new system ensures the consequence for a specific violation is the same across all exchanges. To prevent multiple penalties for the same offense, a designated ‘lead exchange’ will be responsible for levying penalties for violations common across exchanges. Of the 235 existing penalty items reviewed, penalties on 40 violations have been eliminated entirely. For 105 minor lapses, the penalty has been reclassified as a ‘financial disincentive’. “This reduces the reputational stigma and treats the issue as a lapse to be corrected rather than a serious offense", Chandwani said.