Sebi reconstitutes panel on alternative investment policy advisory committee1 min read 31 Aug 2023, 02:49 PM IST
According to SEBI, the committee -- constituted in March 2015 had 20 members when it was last rejigged by the regulator in February 2022 -- has now 25 members.
Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India has reconstituted its alternative investment policy advisory committee that advises it on a range of issues impacting further development of the AIF space, reported news agency PTI.
