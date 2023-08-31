Sebi reconstitutes panel on alternative investment policy advisory committee

Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India has reconstituted its alternative investment policy advisory committee that advises it on a range of issues impacting further development of the AIF space, reported news agency PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to SEBI, the committee -- constituted in March 2015 and had 20 members when it was last rejigged by the regulator in February 2022 -- has now 25 members.

Chaired by Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy, the committee has submitted three reports on the AIF (Alternative Investment Fund) industry.

Apart from Murthy, the committee includes members from Sebi, the Ministry of Finance, AIF players, and industry associations.

Recently, Sebi replaced Renuka Ramnath, who was chairperson of the Indian Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (IVCA), from the list with the association's new chairman Karthik Reddy.

Apart from this, SEBI has added Rajiv Dhar, who was appointed as Managing Director (MD) and CEO of National Investment & Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) in May this year, to the committee.

At the same time, Prashant Khemka, founder and partner at White Oak Capital Management, and Subramaniam Krishnan, partner at Ernst & Young, among others have been dropped from the list.

Besides, Gopal Srinivasan, chairman and managing director of TVS Capital Funds; Gopal Jain, co-founder and managing partner at Gaja Capital; Vipul Roongta, managing director and CEO of HDFC Capital Advisors; Gautam Mehra, Partner at PwC, and Mahavir Lunawat, Director, Association of Investment Bankers of India (AIBI), continue to be the members of the committee.

The panel on the committee is mandated to advise Sebi on any hurdles that might hinder the development of the alternative investment industry and any other item relevant to the segment as well as the development of the startup ecosystem in India.

Among others, the committee has been entrusted with the task of advising Sebi on any issues that need to be taken up with other regulators for the development of the alternative investment industry.

