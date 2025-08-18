Mint Explainer | Why Sebi is drowning in record investor complaints—from finfluencers to faulty compliance
Neha Joshi 5 min read 18 Aug 2025, 12:59 PM IST
Summary
Investor grievances jumped 43% in FY25 as Sebi faced record complaints, driven by retail investors using digital platforms and fresh risks from finfluencers, alongside persistent compliance lapses.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Investor complaints against listed companies jumped to record highs in FY25, but not for the reasons one might assume. Far from signalling a collapse in corporate behaviour, experts say the spike reflects a more vocal investor base, easier online filing, and the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) tightened surveillance.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story