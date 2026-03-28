India's markets regulator must have a regulatory impact assessment mechanism that tests the relevance of its rules for today’s realities, Meleveetil Damodaran, former chair of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), said at the Mint India Investment Summit 2026 on Friday.
Sebi must assess the impact of its regulation: M. Damodaran
SummaryMany of Sebi’s rules have passed their sell-by date, says former Sebi chair, Meleveetil Damodaran, at the Mint India Investment Summit 2026.
India's markets regulator must have a regulatory impact assessment mechanism that tests the relevance of its rules for today’s realities, Meleveetil Damodaran, former chair of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), said at the Mint India Investment Summit 2026 on Friday.
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