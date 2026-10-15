Sebi reintroduces VWAP for derivatives expiry after CAS turns markets volatile

CAS, introduced in August, led to abrupt price swings on expiry day, making it difficult for traders to participate in the futures and options (F&O) segment.

Apoorva Ajith
Published15 Oct 2026, 10:15 PM IST
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In a late-night circular, the market regulator said that the closing price will be calculated based on a 30-minute volume-weighted average price (VWAP) on derivatives expiry days i.e. Tuesday and Thursday.
In a late-night circular, the market regulator said that the closing price will be calculated based on a 30-minute volume-weighted average price (VWAP) on derivatives expiry days i.e. Tuesday and Thursday.(Bloomberg)

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday pulled back the two-month-old closing auction framework for settlement of derivatives contracts, after it led to abrupt price swings and uncertainty on expiry days.

In a late-night circular, the market regulator said that the closing price will be calculated based on a 30-minute volume-weighted average price (VWAP) on derivatives expiry days i.e. Tuesday and Thursday.

Sebi reviewed the framework through a consultation paper in September, following pushback from market participants over a liquidity squeeze during the auction. The paper outlined two options for calculating closing prices on derivatives expiry days: adopt a blended VWAP-based methodology or retain the existing VWAP calculation based on the last 30 minutes of continuous trading on settlement days for at least a year.

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Unlike a simple average, VWAP takes into account both the price and volume of trades. For instance, if 100 shares are traded at 10 each and 50 shares at 12 each, the WAP is 10.67, compared with a simple average price of 11. On the other hand, a CAS uses an auction to match orders and derive the closing price.

Many market participants have urged Sebi to retain VWAP-based settlement pricing on expiry days-Tuesday for Nifty options and Thursday for Sensex options-and introduce blended pricing on non-expiry days for a year before transitioning fully to the blended framework.

CAS, introduced in August, led to abrupt price swings on expiry day, making it difficult for traders to participate in the futures and options (F&O) segment.

Also Read | Sebi weighs blended pricing framework to curb expiry-day volatility

Initial operational challenges, including the need for market participants to modify their trading software and the early closure of the continuous trading session (CTS), have kept some participants, including arbitrage funds, away. Passive funds such as exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and index funds have been more active in the auction.

Other developments

For the rest of the market, Sebi has reduced the transition period between continous trading (CTS) to CAS from five minutes to one minute. CAS would now run from 3:30pm to 3:40 pm. Trading in index derivatives contracts would continue untill 3:45pm. On expiry day however, trading in index derivatives contracts will stop at 3:30pm.

Also Read | Sebi bars Rajesh Mehta from trading in Rajesh Exports, keeps curbs in place

Unexecuted iceberg orders would now move to to CAS as limit orders, unless the trader opts out of it. This norm would come into effect from 8 February 2027 while the rest of the regulations would be implemented from 7 December.

About the Author

Apoorva Ajith

Apoorva is a Mumbai-based journalist at Mint who covers the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), tracking the pulse of India’s capital markets, regulatory developments and the people who operate within them. She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, where she developed a strong foundation in markets, companies, and economic policy. She began her journalism journey with an internship at Bloomberg, where she worked across beats such as real estate, infrastructure, capital markets, and deals, which helped her understanding of business and finance.<br><br>She is guided by the belief that everything in this world can be explained in simple and fewer words, and that idea shapes how she approaches her writing. She aims to cut through complexity and present nuanced regulatory and financial developments in a way that is both accessible and meaningful to readers.<br><br>When she is not tracking market chatter, Apoorva can usually be found deep into a fiction novel or out on a long run. She is also a trained classical dancer in Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam, and Kathakali.

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