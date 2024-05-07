Sebi rejects NSE’s proposal to extend stock market trading hours

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has rejected the proposal by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to extend the market time in the derivatives segment, media reports said.

During an analyst call, NSE’s MD & CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said that Sebi has returned the exchange’s proposal to increase trading time due to a lack of consensus among the broker community, the report added.

The NSE CEO said that stock brokers seem to have not given the feedback to Sebi with regards to extending trading hours. So the extended timeframe for trading is shelved as of now, he added.

Earlier in February, a report said that the Association of National Exchange Members of India (ANMI) had given its in-principle approval for the proposal to extend trading hours for index futures.

Last year, NSE had proposed extension of hours for index F&O trading in a phased manner. It had said it was planning to extend the trading hours for equity derivatives in a phased manner, following representations from various stakeholders.

The first phase would see evening sessions between 6 p.m. IST and 9 p.m. IST, in addition to the regular trading hours of 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

In the second phase, Index derivatives trading would be extended till 11:30 PM. Finally, in the third phase, the plan is to extend cash market trading hours until 5 PM.

