Sebi rejects NSE’s proposal to extend stock market trading hours
During an analyst call, NSE’s MD & CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said that Sebi has returned the exchange’s proposal to increase trading time due to a lack of consensus among the broker community, the report added.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has rejected the proposal by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to extend the market time in the derivatives segment, media reports said.
