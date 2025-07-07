Sebi may revisit AIF rules after industry pushback on investor parity norms
Neha Joshi 4 min read 07 Jul 2025, 02:31 PM IST
Summary
New norms aimed at equal treatment of all AIF investors have raised concerns about their rigidity and impact on legacy deals.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Mumbai: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is reviewing a set of new rules for Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) following growing concerns from fund managers, legal advisors and investors, at least five people aware of the development told Mint on the condition of anonymity.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story