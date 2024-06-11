Why Sebi’s reviewing the eligibility criteria for derivatives trading
Summary
- The market regulator’s proposals to revise the eligibility criteria for stock derivatives will make manipulation tougher and protect investor interests
- The changes could result in new stocks being included in the derivatives segment, and others excluded
To protect investors from market manipulation and increased volatility in the derivatives segment, the Securities and Exchange Board of India proposes to tweak the criteria for selecting stocks that can be offered for derivatives trading (stock futures and options contracts) on bourses such as the National Stock Exchange of India and BSE.