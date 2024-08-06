Markets
Sebi targets asset management companies in market abuse crackdown
Summary
- Sebi's regulations require asset management companies to detect market abuse, potentially raising operational costs. Increased personal liability for compliance officers could deter qualified individuals. Smaller AMCs may struggle with resource allocation and data security risks.
Markets watchdog, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), is ratcheting up pressure on asset management companies (AMCs) as it tightens the noose on potential market abuses.
