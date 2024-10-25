Experts divided on Sebi rules barring finfluencers from giving investment advice

The 22 October circular is more clarificatory in nature than anything else and Sebi’s decision of 27 June was widely worded and left ambiguous for a reason, said Pritha Jha, partner at Pioneer Legal. “The idea is not to be specific to cast the widest net possible. A plain reading will tell you that the intent behind the circular is to stop financial influencers from having any financial association (directly, indirectly, cash or kind) with a regulated entity, unless it has been permitted by Sebi. If a finfluencer therefore is branding securities, that is enough to violate this provision", Jha said.