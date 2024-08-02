Sebi says incomplete draft IPO documents make use of proceeds unclear, hinder processing of other applications

The capital markets regulator’s primary concern with unclear or incomplete draft documents submitted by companies planning initial public offerings is figuring out what they intend to do with the funds to be raised.

Securities and Exchange Board of India chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said the regulator tries to process applications at the earliest, but any pendency beyond three months was because of unclear documentation submitted by the applicants.

“There are applications where no basic due diligence is seen in documents. After days of looking at the document, Sebi is unable to figure out what is the company going to do with the IPO money,” Buch clarified while speaking about how the regulator deals with IPO proposals at FICCI’s 21st Annual Capital Markets Conference.

While acknowledging that it was important for companies to raise funds when the market was conducive, Buch said that the bulk of applications pending for more than three months was largely because of judicial intervention, significant non-compliance by the company, lack of regulatory approvals or even data inconsistency.

Buch said the regulator would, for instance, return an IPO application if there was an investigation into non-compliance by a director of a company seeking to sell shares for the first time.

She said “troublesome” applications are blocking applicants waiting in the queue that have done extreme due diligence and have submitted good quality documents. Sebi processes applications on a first-come, first-served basis.

Quicker processing “If this is all because you are not able to move the document forward, the problem is not in our process. We will return the document to you so that we can unclutter the path and very good applicants that are waiting behind are brought in front and cleared as soon as possible,” Buch said.

She emphasised that keeping the IPO application queue clutter-free was important because Sebi receives one application a working day on average.

Buch also highlighted future steps that the regulator plans to take. It is working on a benchmarking agency to leverage technology for real estate investment trusts and infrastructure investment trusts to invest in hybrids.

A ‘combo product’ is being planned to quicken the process of rights issues and preferential allotments.

"For an existing company that has been making all disclosures, the only thing required is to tell Sebi what is to be done with this money. The end-to-end process will nearly halve to 23 days from the present 42 days for preferential issues," the chairperson said, adding that the regulator will soon come out with a consultation paper on this.

Sebi plans to introduce a ‘demystified offer document’ to create a standard template for IPO applications. Any variation or complexity could be articulated in a separate column, she said.

Deliberations are under way to streamline the disclosures to be made under the listing obligation and disclosure requirements framework.

Buch urged stakeholders and market infrastructure institutions to swiftly install regulatory technology to help manage regulatory monitoring, reporting, and compliance as Sebi had adopted supervisory technology solutions.