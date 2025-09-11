Sebi’s new rule to curb insider trading conflicts with bank secrecy law, experts argue
Summary
The new mandate requires banks to maintain two separate digital databases for sensitive information, forcing them to navigate a maze of high costs and technological hurdles. But they face a more fundamental problem – how to reconcile this with age-old bank secrecy obligations.
A new mandate from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) that requires banks to maintain two separate digital databases for sensitive information has forced them to navigate a maze of high costs, technological hurdles and legal conflicts.
