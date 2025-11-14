Sebi begins revamp of settlement rules, targeting inflated penalties and rigid terms
Apoorva Ajith , Neha Joshi 5 min read 14 Nov 2025, 01:32 pm IST
Summary
Earlier this month, Sebi held meetings with law firms and market participants to seek feedback on its settlement mechanism. Participants flagged issues such as inflated settlement sums, inflexible non-monetary penalties, and more.
Mumbai: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has begun a comprehensive review of its settlement rules to simplify calculations and address growing concerns around inflated amounts and inflexible non-monetary penalties. The regulator is expected to release a consultation paper on this by the end of the year, three people familiar with the matter told Mint.
