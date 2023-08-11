SEBI simplifies KYC process to ease client onboarding, risk management at KRAs

SEBI simplifies KYC process to ease client onboarding, risk management at KRAs1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 08:46 PM IST
The records of all existing clients, whose KYC has been completed based on officially valid documents other than Aadhaar, would be verified within a period of 90 days from September 1, 2023, said SEBI in a circular on August 11.
Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has simplified the KYC process and rationalised the risk management framework at KYC registration agencies (KRAs) to ease the onboarding of clients for dealing in the securities market.
