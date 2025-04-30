Mint Explainer: What Sebi's spoofing crackdown means for the stock market
SummaryThe regulator recently passed an interim order against Patel Wealth Advisors that detailed the broker's alleged use of a sophisticated manipulation technique known as ‘spoofing’ to distort prices in both the equity and derivatives markets.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has turned the spotlight on a sophisticated market manipulation technique known as "spoofing" through a recent interim order against Patel Wealth Advisors Pvt. Ltd. (PWAPL), a registered stockbroker. The order details PWAPL's alleged use of high-frequency algorithmic strategies over three years to distort prices in both the equity and derivatives markets.