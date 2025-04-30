Mint Explainer: What Sebi's spoofing crackdown means for the stock market

Sandeep Parekh of Finsec Law Advisors said the order was significant, given the rarity of such cases and the substantial profit involved. "Given the final number of over ₹3 crore worth of profit, it appears to be of somewhat large scale," he said, suggesting that PWAPL disregarded earlier warnings. Parekh added that Sebi had likely demonstrated manipulative intent, and that he didn't foresee new burdens for algorithmic traders or a need for new laws.