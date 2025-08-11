Sebi sweeping reforms large value funds
Neha Joshi 5 min read 11 Aug 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Summary
India’s market regulator Sebi has proposed lowering the entry bar for large value funds from ₹70 crore to ₹25 crore and easing compliance rules, aiming to attract more domestic institutions and make these big-ticket alternative funds more accessible.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
India’s capital market regulator has proposed sweeping reforms for large value funds (LVFs), including reducing the minimum investment threshold from ₹70 crore to ₹25 crore and major compliance relaxations.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story