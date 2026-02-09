Mint Explainer: What Sebi’s proposal on SWP, STP means for demat mutual fund investors
Sebi's proposed changes are aimed at improving ease of doing business and bringing parity between mutual fund units held in statement of account form and those held in dematerialized form.
MUMBAI : The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed extending the facility of standing instructions for systematic withdrawal plans (SWP) and systematic transfer plans (STP) to mutual fund units held in demat form, a move that could simplify cash flow planning for investors.