How have SWP and STP worked for investors holding mutual fund units in demat form so far?

For every withdrawal or transfer, they were required to place a fresh instruction, either by submitting a delivery instruction slip (DIS) to their depository participant or through electronic authorization mechanisms such as two-factor authentication, power of attorney or demat debit and pledge instructions. In the case of STP, each transaction involved multiple steps, including placing sell and buy instructions, execution through a stockbroker on the exchange platform, settlement through clearing corporations, and subsequent updates by the registrar. A similar process is applied to each SWP transaction, with redemption proceeds credited to the investor’s bank account after settlement. As a result, SWP and STP transactions in demat form had to be executed each time manually, rather than through an automated standing instruction.