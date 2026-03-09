A regulatory overhaul of how commissions are paid will shake up the segment estimated to account for about half of India’s ₹81 trillion in mutual fund assets: small distributors. Industry experts say they will be forced to partner with larger peers to survive, driving consolidation.
How Sebi’s mutual fund fee overhaul will make life harder for small distributors
SummaryAbout 90% of distributors, who contribute about 40-50% of the mutual fund industry's assets under management, worth ₹81 trillion, are likely to be non-GST-compliant, say experts. New rules will make compliance difficult for them, forcing them to partner with larger platforms.
A regulatory overhaul of how commissions are paid will shake up the segment estimated to account for about half of India’s ₹81 trillion in mutual fund assets: small distributors. Industry experts say they will be forced to partner with larger peers to survive, driving consolidation.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More