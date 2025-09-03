Mint Explainer | Sebi’s new code for inherited securities: All you need to know about its tax impact
Neha Joshi 5 min read 03 Sept 2025, 09:00 am IST
Summary
- Sebi's draft ‘transmission to legal heirs’ (TLH) code aims to stop heirs from being wrongly taxed on inherited securities. Experts welcome the move but warn gaps in law, compliance, and nominee rules could keep disputes alive.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s proposal to introduce a ‘Transmission to Legal Heirs’ (TLH) code seeks to end a persistent misclassification that has saddled families with wrongful capital gains taxes.
