The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) will revisit the rulebook, deepen the market, and ease access for global investors, its chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Friday, pitching these as crucial steps towards recalibrating India’s capital markets to match its ambition to emerge as a developed nation by 2047.

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As part of its efforts to simplify compliance, the regulator aims to reduce the time taken to onboard foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to just five business days, down from months now, Pandey said.

“As the economy grows, its financing needs change, investor expectations evolve, technology opens new possibilities, and risks take new forms. Our markets and their regulation must keep pace,” he said while addressing industry body Assocham's Capital Markets Conference in New Delhi.

The regulator is reviewing the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements framework to remove disclosures that duplicate filings with the corporate affairs ministry and to replace multiple exchange fines for the same lapse with a single one, he said.

The regulator is also revisiting the Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements framework for initial public offerings (IPOs), follow-on public offers, preferential issues, and qualified institutional placements, in addition to the IPO framework for small and medium enterprises and the Innovators Growth Platform for technology- and innovation-driven companies.

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A graded compliance framework for stock brokers is also being explored, so that obligations reflect a broker's scale, client exposure, and reliance on technology.

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More steps are needed Pandey said the rapid progress in the capital markets in recent years suggests they can already finance India's growth, but indicated that more steps are needed to meet the requirements of an economy twice the current size.

The country's equity market is now worth over ₹500 trillion, more than 130% of gross domestic product (GDP), he said. In the first seven months of the current fiscal year through March 2027, companies raised around ₹9 trillion through equity and debt. Companies have raised about ₹1.45 trillion through 235 initial public offerings (IPOs) so far. More than ₹5 trillion has been raised through corporate bonds so far this fiscal year, while outstanding corporate bonds stand at about ₹62 trillion.

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Apart from revisiting the rule book, Pandey also elaborated on three other priorities: deepening the markets to better finance growth, easing access for global investors, and harnessing technology with safeguards.

He said Sebi is developing a corporate bond market-making framework with the Reserve Bank of India and the ministry of finance, and plans the second phase of Demat 2.0 to enable secondary trading of tokenized bonds.

It is also reviewing short selling and securities lending, and aims to cut the time taken to list Real Estate Investment Trusts (Reits) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) to three working days from the current six.

Sebi will further ease access for global investors by digitizing FPI onboarding and proposing to remove the additional disclosure framework for these investors.

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The regulator will also leverage technology significantly, but with safeguards, he said. These will include a domestically governed artificial intelligence (AI) model for the securities market, norms for responsible AI use, and an AI sandbox.

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