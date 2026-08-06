Sebi to simplify rules, deepen markets, ramp up technology use in FY27

India's markets regulator will focus on simplifying regulations, easing compliance, deepening capital markets and expanding the use of technology in supervision in fiscal year 2026-27 (FY27), chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said in the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi) annual report for FY26.
“In the coming year, Sebi will continue to focus on identifying and removing regulatory redundancies, simplifying procedural requirements and leveraging technology to ease the compliance burden,” Pandey said on Thursday.
As part of that agenda, Sebi will introduce a fast-track mechanism for launching alternative investment fund (AIF) schemes and establish a single-window clearance system for intermediaries operating across multiple market infrastructure institutions (MIIs).
The regulator also plans to launch the Sebi Setu portal to streamline its interface with market intermediaries. It will revamp the Securities Lending and Borrowing Scheme (SLBS) to improve price discovery and strengthen the link between cash and derivatives markets.
Sebi will continue efforts to develop both agricultural and non-agricultural commodity markets and begin a pilot project to tokenize corporate bonds using distributed ledger technology, Pandey said.
Investor education will remain a key priority. Project Jagrook, the nationwide investor awareness campaign launched earlier this year, will bring together Sebi, market infrastructure institutions, the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) and the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) to expand financial literacy through both physical and digital outreach.
The regulator also plans to strengthen its own capabilities to keep pace with increasingly sophisticated markets.
Sebi has expanded employee training in areas including data analytics, surveillance and technology.
“Sebi officials are actively engaging with peer regulators and international bodies to get exposure to global best practices and share our experiences in areas such as SupTech, technology-enabled supervision and market development,” said Pandey.
As part of its capacity-building efforts, Sebi plans to expand its regional presence by opening more local offices to improve investor outreach, strengthen monitoring of unregulated activities and gather market intelligence from across the country.
The regulator is also investing in technology to modernise its internal operations. It has introduced the Single Universal Platform for Communications (SUPCOMS) to speed up interactions with external entities and launched an e-adjudication portal to digitise quasi-judicial proceedings. It is also deploying artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics to improve the detection of market manipulation and fraud.
Apoorva is a Mumbai-based journalist at Mint who covers the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), tracking the pulse of India’s capital markets, regulatory developments and the people who operate within them. She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, where she developed a strong foundation in markets, companies, and economic policy. She began her journalism journey with an internship at Bloomberg, where she worked across beats such as real estate, infrastructure, capital markets, and deals, which helped her understanding of business and finance.<br><br>She is guided by the belief that everything in this world can be explained in simple and fewer words, and that idea shapes how she approaches her writing. She aims to cut through complexity and present nuanced regulatory and financial developments in a way that is both accessible and meaningful to readers.<br><br>When she is not tracking market chatter, Apoorva can usually be found deep into a fiction novel or out on a long run. She is also a trained classical dancer in Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam, and Kathakali.
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