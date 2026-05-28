Mint Explainer | Will Sebi’s digital bonds plan deepen India’s debt market?

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is weighing a plan to deepen India’s corporate bond market and draw in retail investors by allowing bonds to be represented digitally and traded in tokens or smaller units. Will such steps move the needle for a segment that’s fallen behind its counterparts in retail participation? Mint explores.
What is the regulator’s plan?
Sebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey, speaking at an event on Tuesday, said the regulator will examine if tokenisation can improve transparency, settlement efficiency and liquidity in the corporate bond market.
Tokenization refers to converting a real-world financial asset into a digital token that can be recorded and traded electronically. In this case, corporate bonds would be represented digitally through tokens that investors can buy and hold. The technology behind the system is the distributed ledger technology (DLT), commonly associated with blockchain systems.
DLT is a decentralized infrastructure that allows multiple participants to securely record and share digital data across a network. Unlike traditional databases, DLT operates without a central authority or single point of failure.