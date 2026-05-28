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Mint Explainer | Will Sebi’s digital bonds plan deepen India’s debt market?

Apoorva Ajith
4 min read28 May 2026, 03:17 PM IST
Tokenisation could reduce minimum investment amounts significantly—for example, a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>100,000 bond could potentially be split into <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,000 units.
Tokenisation could reduce minimum investment amounts significantly—for example, a ₹100,000 bond could potentially be split into ₹1,000 units.
Summary

Market participants believe the framework could benefit both issuers and investors, though the biggest incremental gains may come for retail investors.

Gift this article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is weighing a plan to deepen India’s corporate bond market and draw in retail investors by allowing bonds to be represented digitally and traded in tokens or smaller units. Will such steps move the needle for a segment that’s fallen behind its counterparts in retail participation? Mint explores.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is weighing a plan to deepen India’s corporate bond market and draw in retail investors by allowing bonds to be represented digitally and traded in tokens or smaller units. Will such steps move the needle for a segment that’s fallen behind its counterparts in retail participation? Mint explores.


What is the regulator’s plan?

Sebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey, speaking at an event on Tuesday, said the regulator will examine if tokenisation can improve transparency, settlement efficiency and liquidity in the corporate bond market.


What is the regulator’s plan?

Sebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey, speaking at an event on Tuesday, said the regulator will examine if tokenisation can improve transparency, settlement efficiency and liquidity in the corporate bond market.

Tokenization refers to converting a real-world financial asset into a digital token that can be recorded and traded electronically. In this case, corporate bonds would be represented digitally through tokens that investors can buy and hold. The technology behind the system is the distributed ledger technology (DLT), commonly associated with blockchain systems.

DLT is a decentralized infrastructure that allows multiple participants to securely record and share digital data across a network. Unlike traditional databases, DLT operates without a central authority or single point of failure.

Also Read | Sebi explores tokenized corporate bonds pilot to deepen India’s debt markets



Though a framework has not yet been introduced by Sebi, market participants said a trustee-based structure may be formed. “Conceptually a token framework could be done through a trustee. A company will issue the bond and a trustee will convert it into a token. The issuer will then have to pay principal and interest to the trustee, which can be distributed to investors,” said Nikhil Aggarwal, founder and group chief executive officer at Grip Invest, a Sebi-regulated investment platform.

Has DLT been tested before in India?

India, through the pilot project, is on the path to its first-ever tokenised financial asset. However, the DLT framework has been utilised limitingly in other contexts.

The National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) and Central Depository Services Ltd (CDSL) currently use blockchain-based systems to monitor security creation and covenant compliance in non-convertible securities. These systems digitally track the lifecycle of corporate bonds and reduce manual intervention and compliance risks.

While India has not yet implemented a full-scale tokenized bond market, these use cases suggest regulators and market infrastructure institutions are becoming increasingly comfortable with blockchain-based systems. The Reserve Bank of India’s central bank digital currency initiative has also accelerated discussions around tokenization of financial assets.

“With the RBI having created a digital currency, there is an opportunity to tokenize all financial assets. This, I believe, is the intention of the regulator to propose the concept of tokenisation of bonds. The details and mechanics are keenly awaited through Sebi's robust process involving industry consultation,” said Aggarwal.

Will this improve liquidity in the corporate bond market?

India’s corporate bond market remains dominated by institutional investors, while retail participation remains limited. Debt mutual funds manage 19.31 trillion worth of assets, compared to 35.8 trillion held in equity mutual funds.

Similarly, companies raised 11,343 crore in public debt, forming 1% of debt raised through private placement worth 9 trillion. Industry executives believe tokenization could gradually improve liquidity by lowering ticket sizes and widening investor participation.

“Liquidity in the bond segment may not increase overnight but this is a clear sign that the central government and the market regulator want to deepen India’s debt market. We are expecting some impact on liquidity,” said Vineet Agrawal, co-founder of investment platform Jiraaf.

Retail investors were often unable to purchase bonds due to their high ticket sizes. However, with tokenization ticket sizes or face value of a bond may reduce, helping the segment gain traction from investors with smaller pools of capital. For instance, a bond with a face value of 100,000 could be bought in the form of a token worth 1000.

Also Read | Sebi may ease margin norms for certain MTF trades

Mom-and-pop investors consider returns of 11-12% when investing in bonds, which are usually issued with a face value of 10,000 or 100,000. Market participants said a retail investor usually spends 60,000- 80,000 on a bond.

However, the impact of tokenization hinges on the fine print. Cost, accessibility and ticket size would matter the most to ensure retail investors are drawn to the segment. The regulator has to ensure that the cost of tokenization is low, ticket sizes are significantly reduced and the tokens are accessible across distribution platforms.

Who will such a framework benefit the most?

Market participants believe the framework could benefit both issuers and investors, though the biggest incremental gains may come for retail investors. Institutional investors already have access to the corporate bond market through existing channels, while retail investors remain constrained by high ticket sizes and limited accessibility.

Tokenization could allow investors to buy smaller portions of bonds digitally, potentially widening participation in fixed-income products.

“For an issuer, a token becomes attractive as they can reach more investors, and for an investor, it becomes lucrative as they can purchase bonds at lower face value. Increasing more retail participation will help deepen market liquidity and also invite more issuers,” said Agrawal from Jiraaf.

Also Read | Sebi weighs revamp of margin rules to reflect new-age market risks

Issuers may also benefit from wider distribution and potentially stronger demand for corporate debt securities. Tokenization could create benefits on both sides of the market by helping issuers access more investors while making corporate bonds easier for retail investors to buy and hold.

“We are waiting for a formal consultation paper for better clarity on how the framework would work. Though the technology used in tokenization is not new, rules for issuers and distributors need to be seen,” he added.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Apoorva Ajith

Apoorva is a Mumbai-based journalist at Mint who covers the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Read more

SEBI), tracking the pulse of India’s capital markets, regulatory developments and the people who operate within them. She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, where she developed a strong foundation in markets, companies, and economic policy. She began her journalism journey with an internship at Bloomberg, where she worked across beats such as real estate, infrastructure, capital markets, and deals, which helped her understanding of business and finance.<br><br>She is guided by the belief that everything in this world can be explained in simple and fewer words, and that idea shapes how she approaches her writing. She aims to cut through complexity and present nuanced regulatory and financial developments in a way that is both accessible and meaningful to readers.<br><br>When she is not tracking market chatter, Apoorva can usually be found deep into a fiction novel or out on a long run. She is also a trained classical dancer in Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam, and Kathakali.

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Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMint Explainer | Will Sebi’s digital bonds plan deepen India’s debt market?

Mint Explainer | Will Sebi’s digital bonds plan deepen India’s debt market?

Apoorva Ajith
4 min read28 May 2026, 03:17 PM IST
Tokenisation could reduce minimum investment amounts significantly—for example, a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>100,000 bond could potentially be split into <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,000 units.
Tokenisation could reduce minimum investment amounts significantly—for example, a ₹100,000 bond could potentially be split into ₹1,000 units.
Summary

Market participants believe the framework could benefit both issuers and investors, though the biggest incremental gains may come for retail investors.

Gift this article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is weighing a plan to deepen India’s corporate bond market and draw in retail investors by allowing bonds to be represented digitally and traded in tokens or smaller units. Will such steps move the needle for a segment that’s fallen behind its counterparts in retail participation? Mint explores.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is weighing a plan to deepen India’s corporate bond market and draw in retail investors by allowing bonds to be represented digitally and traded in tokens or smaller units. Will such steps move the needle for a segment that’s fallen behind its counterparts in retail participation? Mint explores.


What is the regulator’s plan?

Sebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey, speaking at an event on Tuesday, said the regulator will examine if tokenisation can improve transparency, settlement efficiency and liquidity in the corporate bond market.


What is the regulator’s plan?

Sebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey, speaking at an event on Tuesday, said the regulator will examine if tokenisation can improve transparency, settlement efficiency and liquidity in the corporate bond market.

Tokenization refers to converting a real-world financial asset into a digital token that can be recorded and traded electronically. In this case, corporate bonds would be represented digitally through tokens that investors can buy and hold. The technology behind the system is the distributed ledger technology (DLT), commonly associated with blockchain systems.

DLT is a decentralized infrastructure that allows multiple participants to securely record and share digital data across a network. Unlike traditional databases, DLT operates without a central authority or single point of failure.

Also Read | Sebi explores tokenized corporate bonds pilot to deepen India’s debt markets



Though a framework has not yet been introduced by Sebi, market participants said a trustee-based structure may be formed. “Conceptually a token framework could be done through a trustee. A company will issue the bond and a trustee will convert it into a token. The issuer will then have to pay principal and interest to the trustee, which can be distributed to investors,” said Nikhil Aggarwal, founder and group chief executive officer at Grip Invest, a Sebi-regulated investment platform.

Has DLT been tested before in India?

India, through the pilot project, is on the path to its first-ever tokenised financial asset. However, the DLT framework has been utilised limitingly in other contexts.

The National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) and Central Depository Services Ltd (CDSL) currently use blockchain-based systems to monitor security creation and covenant compliance in non-convertible securities. These systems digitally track the lifecycle of corporate bonds and reduce manual intervention and compliance risks.

While India has not yet implemented a full-scale tokenized bond market, these use cases suggest regulators and market infrastructure institutions are becoming increasingly comfortable with blockchain-based systems. The Reserve Bank of India’s central bank digital currency initiative has also accelerated discussions around tokenization of financial assets.

“With the RBI having created a digital currency, there is an opportunity to tokenize all financial assets. This, I believe, is the intention of the regulator to propose the concept of tokenisation of bonds. The details and mechanics are keenly awaited through Sebi's robust process involving industry consultation,” said Aggarwal.

Will this improve liquidity in the corporate bond market?

India’s corporate bond market remains dominated by institutional investors, while retail participation remains limited. Debt mutual funds manage 19.31 trillion worth of assets, compared to 35.8 trillion held in equity mutual funds.

Similarly, companies raised 11,343 crore in public debt, forming 1% of debt raised through private placement worth 9 trillion. Industry executives believe tokenization could gradually improve liquidity by lowering ticket sizes and widening investor participation.

“Liquidity in the bond segment may not increase overnight but this is a clear sign that the central government and the market regulator want to deepen India’s debt market. We are expecting some impact on liquidity,” said Vineet Agrawal, co-founder of investment platform Jiraaf.

Retail investors were often unable to purchase bonds due to their high ticket sizes. However, with tokenization ticket sizes or face value of a bond may reduce, helping the segment gain traction from investors with smaller pools of capital. For instance, a bond with a face value of 100,000 could be bought in the form of a token worth 1000.

Also Read | Sebi may ease margin norms for certain MTF trades

Mom-and-pop investors consider returns of 11-12% when investing in bonds, which are usually issued with a face value of 10,000 or 100,000. Market participants said a retail investor usually spends 60,000- 80,000 on a bond.

However, the impact of tokenization hinges on the fine print. Cost, accessibility and ticket size would matter the most to ensure retail investors are drawn to the segment. The regulator has to ensure that the cost of tokenization is low, ticket sizes are significantly reduced and the tokens are accessible across distribution platforms.

Who will such a framework benefit the most?

Market participants believe the framework could benefit both issuers and investors, though the biggest incremental gains may come for retail investors. Institutional investors already have access to the corporate bond market through existing channels, while retail investors remain constrained by high ticket sizes and limited accessibility.

Tokenization could allow investors to buy smaller portions of bonds digitally, potentially widening participation in fixed-income products.

“For an issuer, a token becomes attractive as they can reach more investors, and for an investor, it becomes lucrative as they can purchase bonds at lower face value. Increasing more retail participation will help deepen market liquidity and also invite more issuers,” said Agrawal from Jiraaf.

Also Read | Sebi weighs revamp of margin rules to reflect new-age market risks

Issuers may also benefit from wider distribution and potentially stronger demand for corporate debt securities. Tokenization could create benefits on both sides of the market by helping issuers access more investors while making corporate bonds easier for retail investors to buy and hold.

“We are waiting for a formal consultation paper for better clarity on how the framework would work. Though the technology used in tokenization is not new, rules for issuers and distributors need to be seen,” he added.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Apoorva Ajith

Apoorva is a Mumbai-based journalist at Mint who covers the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Read more

SEBI), tracking the pulse of India’s capital markets, regulatory developments and the people who operate within them. She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, where she developed a strong foundation in markets, companies, and economic policy. She began her journalism journey with an internship at Bloomberg, where she worked across beats such as real estate, infrastructure, capital markets, and deals, which helped her understanding of business and finance.<br><br>She is guided by the belief that everything in this world can be explained in simple and fewer words, and that idea shapes how she approaches her writing. She aims to cut through complexity and present nuanced regulatory and financial developments in a way that is both accessible and meaningful to readers.<br><br>When she is not tracking market chatter, Apoorva can usually be found deep into a fiction novel or out on a long run. She is also a trained classical dancer in Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam, and Kathakali.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMint Explainer | Will Sebi’s digital bonds plan deepen India’s debt market?
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