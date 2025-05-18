SEBI pushes transparency bid, simplifies operational process of cash flow disclosure in corporate bond database; details

The Securites and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has announced simplified operational processes for cash flow disclosure in the corporate bond database, PTI reported on May 18.
This was announced in SEBI's latest circular, and comes after the capital markets watchdog reviewed a Request for Quote (RFQ) Platform framework.
Aimed at streamlining and simplifying the process of trade execution on the RFQ platform, yield-to-price will now be based on scheduled due dates, without applying any adjustments based on day count conventions.
SEBI's new regulations will be applicable to to existing ISINs for their remaining maturity, and to all new debt security issues starting August 18, 2025.
RFQ, which was launched on BSE and NSE in February 2020, is an electronic platform that enables multi-lateral negotiations to take place on a centralised online trading platform with straight-through processing of clearing and settlement to complete the trade.
A wide variety of debt securities are available for trading on the RFQ platform.
(With inputs from PTI)